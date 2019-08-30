Everything You Need To Know For Gameday

It’s game week! As you prepare to head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend, here’s EVERYTHING you need to know.

Justin Moore Postgame Concert

Following the game – Justin Moore will perform a fundraising concert at 8 p.m. benefiting Razorback student-athletes at JBGB. Tickets for the show start at $25 and are still available to be purchased. BUY TICKETS

HogTown Street Festival: A New Pregame Destination

Starts at 11 a.m

Located on Maple Street between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive, this all-new pregame destination for fans of all ages will open four hours prior to each game and conclude 30 minutes prior to kickoff. There’s something for everyone:

Enjoy live music by JukeBoxx on the iHeartRadio main stage

Videoboard featuring college football games from around the country

Beer garden & food trucks (Happy Hour Specials ($5 Drafts & $5 Spiked Seltzers) plus a variety of food trucks

Kids activities including inflatables, balloon artists and face painting

Interact with the greatest live mascot in college sports, Tusk V, and enjoy a pep rally featuring the Razorback Spirit Squads, Mascots and Marching Band

Razorback student-athletes signing autographs

Note: To accommodate the setup and operation of HogTown, Maple Street, from the intersection of Stadium Drive to Razorback Road, will close to public traffic from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m on Friday before each home game. For more details, click here.

Razorback Volleyball vs. Montana State (FREE FOR ALL FANS!)

11 a.m.

The Razorback Volleyball team will be taking on Montana State at 11 a.m. inside Barnhill Arena. Fans are welcomed to take a break from the tailgating, catch some air conditioning and watch Jason Watson and his team in action. Admission is FREE for fans.

Pregame Traffic Patterns & Flow (Click here to view enlarged map)

Goes into effect at 11 a.m.

To ensure you’re on the fastest and most efficient route possible to your parking lot, please take a moment to view the traffic flow patterns and find the color that coordinates with the color of your parking lot.

PREGAME TRAFFIC FLOW

POSTGAME TRAFFIC FLOW

New Marching Band Parade

Begins at 12:20 p.m.

Approximately two and 40 minutes before kickoff, the Razorback Marching Band will parade up Razorback Road from the Walker Pavilion to get in position for the Hog Walk. Following the team entering the stadium, the band and spirit squad will move to the stage inside HogTown to perform and the drumline, along with Tusk V, will make an appearance and perform two hours prior to kickoff at the Wild Band of Razorbacks monument.

Expanded Hog Walk

Begins at 12:30 p.m.

Coach Chad Morris and the team will begin its walk two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff north of Victory Village and the Tyson Poultry Science Center and proceed through the tailgating area to the new HogTown Street Festival. Once to HogTown, the Razorback Band, spirit squads and Tusk V will help lead the team across Maple Street and through the parking lot to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Blackhawks Pregame Flyover

Get to your seats early to enjoy the 1st of the 114th Aviation Regiment, part of the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade in the Arkansas National Guard, perform a flyover with two UH-72A Lakota and two UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters.

New Wi-Fi = Better Connectivity

A new stadium-wide Wi-Fi system has been installed in the stadium and fans will have access to more entertainment and engaging activities during the game. To log on the Wi-Fi network, simply select the network called #RazorbackWiFi in your Wi-Fi settings. After a quick onboarding process you’ll be good to go.

Download the Razorback Game Day App (Click Here)

One way to have all the content and stadium information at your fingertips is to download the official Razorback Game Day App. New additions this year will include augmented reality games including a virtual t-shirt cannon and predictive gaming.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Text Us Your Stadium Issue

Have an issue in your section or a disorderly fan nearby? For in-game security or Guest Service concerns, fans may text keyword “HOGS” their message and their location to 69050 (e.g. HOGS seat broken section xxx/row x, seat xx). Standard text message rates apply.

Scan Your Own Tickets

To expedite entry and access to their respective seating sections, guests should note and enter at the gate designated on their ticket. While guests may access any gate of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, entering at the gate designated on the ticket will assist in making the entry process the most efficient. The gate number is located at the top left corner of the Razorback game day ticket.

Check Out the New Hall of Honor

Opens at 10 a.m.

New to the Frank Broyles Athletic Center this season is the brand new UA Sports Hall of Honor space. The all-sports museum, located in the north end zone of the stadium, celebrates the legendary Razorbacks who have earned the highest honor Razorback Athletics can bestow. The Hall of Honor includes interactive displays that help tell the history of the storied Razorback program. The Hall of Honor can be accessed by all fans on gameday through doors located on the mezzanine concourse.

New Offerings at Hog Heaven

Opens at 10 a.m. (DWRRS store)

Opens at 9 a.m. (BWA store)

Hog Heaven, the Official Team Store of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has you covered! Each of our locations offer different selections and you can find us in the North and South End Zones, and at various kiosks and club locations throughout the stadium. We are also open beginning at 9 a.m. at Bud Walton Arena and at our HogTown location before kickoff. Are you looking to showcase your individual style? Check out the Hog Patch in the North End Zone store. Select from several fashion forward items including long and short sleeve tees, headwear and denim jackets. Then, make it your own by adding patches and altering it right in our store! Need more?

Join us for Happy Hour, from 1-2 p.m. for 25% off select t-shirts in both the North and South store locations

Justin Moore Postgame Concert

Join us at JBGB after the game on Saturday for a Justin Moore concert! Proceeds from the event go to the Razorback Foundation in support of more than 465 Razorback student-athletes. General admission is $25. BUY TICKETS

How to Transfer Your Tickets

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s game (or any game) remember that you do have the option to transfer your tickets to a friend or family member to use. You can log in to your account and transfer them to someone that can go!. Here is a step-by-step process on how to transfer your tickets. | How to Transfer Tickets

Concessions & Beer Sales Map (Click Here to Enlarge)

Alchohol Expansion

Consistent with SEC guidelines, alcoholic beverages will be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations and not by vendors in seating areas. Identification checks will be required of every person at the point of each sale and alcohol will be dispensed in cups. A limit of two servings per person will be allowed in each transaction. Sales of alcohol will be halted at the end of the third quarter of the game.

Clear Bag Policy

Guests may bring otherwise approved items into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium using bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Individuals may also carry a small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap. All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the venue. All bags and purses not meeting the above requirements will not be permitted. Although permitted, childcare items, including diapers, must also be carried in an approved clear bag. Individuals carrying required medical supplies or devices into the venue are not subject to the clear bag policy. However, a through screening of the bag and the medical items will be conducted prior to entry. The person requiring these supplies or devices must accompany the bag at all times. Medical exception bags will be tagged once cleared through security.

Earn $5 OFF Your Next Ride with Lyft ProgramFans may also take advantage of a new rideshare program with discounted rates. Sponsors Anheuser Busch and Lyft encourage safe driving by providing a $5 Lyft ride discount to and from each Razorback Football game. The designated Rideshare Drop/Pickup zone is located at the Student Union just east of the stadium. To claim the discount on Saturday, use the promo code HOGSRIDEHOME1 in the Lyft app.

Bike Valet Program

Starting this season, a “Gameday Bike Valet” program will make it easier for fans who want to skip the car and bike to Razorbacks football games. The program will offer a secure location for riders to leave their bikes within a convenient walking distance to the stadium. The bike valet will accept both VeoRide and personal bikes at its location on the east side of the Arkansas Union. The bike valet is sponsored by VeoRide Bikeshare and the University of Arkansans Office for Sustainability.

New Family-Friendly Amenities

To better accommodate young families attending Razorback Football games, multiple additions have been made at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Two new nursing stations have been created to allow mothers a private place to nurse during gameday in both the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium. Baby changing stations are now available in all restrooms of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. In addition, stroller corrals have been created near Gate 1 and between Gates 15 and 16 on the exterior of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Strollers ARE NOT allowed inside the stadium. However, the stroller corrals provide places for families to leave strollers during the game to make traveling to and from the game more convenient. Fans should note that if they plan on riding gameday shuttles, only single strollers that can be folded and stowed will be permitted on the shuttles. Double strollers or strollers that do not fold will not be permitted on gameday shuttles.

ADA Parking

ADA/disability parking is available in Lot 56 and Baum East with a state-issued hang tag. Patrons with a disability may ride the shuttle which originates at Lot 56 (Gold Shuttle) and Baum East (Silver Shuttle).

Tailgating On Campus Policy (FULL PDF POLICY)

Tailgating is permitted on a first-come, first-served basis in available green space surrounding your assigned parking lot. Saving space(s) in any lot is not permitted. Setting up tents, awnings, and similar equipment may commence in available green space at 5 p.m. on Friday in all priority parking lots. Tailgate trailers are only permitted in the reserved/numbered parking spaces or designated green space in Lot 44 Grass, The Gardens, Lot 56B and Lot 56 (with advanced reservation/notification from the Razorback Foundation).