FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove linebacker Everett Roussaw committed to the Hogs on Jan. 23, but it was his official visit this weekend that seemed to get him ready to get on the field.

Roussaw was excited about his visit and enjoyed every minute of it.

“It was an amazing visit,” Roussaw said. “Arkansas really laid it out. They gave me some good hosts and I’m just very blessed to be in the opportunity, to be able to get this experience with my family. It was just different. They laid it out better than I could have expected.”

Not that he felt bad about his commitment, but the official visit made Roussaw even more confident he made the right decision.

“Definitely,” Roussaw said. “Definitely feel way better about my commitment.”

The recruits got to go to Sam Pittman’s house on Saturday. Roussaw talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Coach Pittman’s house was one of them,” Roussaw said. “We had a blast there. There were a lot of traditions and things, like at restaurants. I can’t say too much about that, but that was definitely a different experience. And just hanging with the guys, my future teammates. They definitely laid it out for me, let us have a blast.”

Roussaw said he got to hang out with several hosts during the visit.

“My host was Mani Powell, Jordan Crook, one of the GAs – Glitch (Keith Jones), and Malik (Chavis), the safety, I was with him along, and J-Cat,” Roussaw said.

Arkansas’ class has 12 public commitments and the group is starting to form a bond that will help them when they all get to Fayetteville,

“We have fun,” Roussaw said. “We’re forming a brotherhood. We’ve been texting in group chat, just trying to get a connection and a bond strong before coming up here. Those are my dogs and we just had a good weekend and enjoyed ourselves.”

Who maybe is one of the vocal leaders of that group?

“That’s kind of hard to say,” Roussaw said. “Dallas Young could be considered one of them.”