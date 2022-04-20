FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace passed away on Friday at the age of 26 following suffering two heart attacks.

Brian Sr. and Leslie are the parents who were supportive of Brian and all his accomplishments in life including being a four-star recruit who chose the Razorbacks on NBC at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Upon Wallace’s death on Friday, his parents chose to make Brian an organ donor. On Tuesday night they called to say Brian has already helped four people. His liver, heart, right kidney and left kidney are going to people who now have a chance at a better and longer life thanks to Brian.

“We chose to make Brian an organ donor and that is something he would have wanted,” Brian Sr. said.

But helping others was something that Wallace was known for. Once while at Arkansas, Wallace saw a fellow UA student in a wheelchair struggling. He stopped what he was doing and pushed her in the wheelchair to class.

Even after giving up football and walking away from the game, Wallace chose to give back to the game by helping youth. He was working with youth teaching them football despite having a full-time job that required obviously a lot of his time.

Wallace came to Arkansas choosing the Razorbacks over Alabama, Iowa, Missouri and many others. Click here to see the video of Wallace choosing the Hogs.

Arkansas fans prayed for Wallace’s healing as soon as word spread he was in the Intensive Care Unit in St. Louis. Social media was filled with well wishes and prayers for Wallace.

Wallace is gone far too early, but his parents reached out to say, “Thank you to all who kept Brian in their thoughts and prayers last week.”

Despite Wallace leaving this earth far too early, four others now have a chance at a longer and better life thanks to him. Heaven has gained another former Razorback and one who won’t soon be forgotten by those who knew and loved him.