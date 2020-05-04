ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) Preseason Projected Win Totals Released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has won four games combined the past two seasons, but ESPN’s FPI gives them a favorable mark for 2020.

ESPN’s FPI has the Hogs winning five games in 2020. The only two SEC schools predicted to win fewer games are Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

ESPN FPI's 2020 projected win totals ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CSm6Fysble — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 2, 2020

Arkansas has a new head coach in Sam Pittman along with new coordinators and then seven of the other assistants are new as well. Only Justin Stepp with the wide receivers returns from last season.

The Razorbacks will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium when they host Nevada. The other non-conference games for Arkansas are at Notre Dame (Sept. 12), Charleston Southern (Oct. 3) in Fayetteville and then Louisiana-Monroe (Nov. 21) also in Razorback Stadium.

Pittman’s Razorbacks will open the SEC portion of the schedule on Sept. 19 when they travel to Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

Arkansas and Texas A&M will battle in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Sept. 26. That is a game that has been extremely close in recent years, but the Hogs haven’t won it since Bobby Petrino was the head coach.

Following the Charleston Southern game in Razorback Stadium, the Hogs will play three more there in October. They will host Alabama on Oct. 10, LSU Oct. 17 and then Tennessee on Oct. 31. Arkansas will have a bye the week of Oct. 24.

Arkansas will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 7 to face Auburn and head coach Gus Malzahn. On Nov. 14, Arkansas will be back at home to host Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The regular season will end at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 27 or Nov. 28 when the Hogs and Missouri battle. Missouri has owned the Razorbacks the past four years, but now Barry Odom, who was the Missouri head coach in those four wins, is now the defensive coordinator for Pittman.

Of course all this depends on a 2020 football season happening. Right now, it appears the SEC is leaning in that direction. But the next 6-8 weeks could be huge in that regard.