ESPN Top 300 for Class of 2022 Includes Trio From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s no secret the Class of 2022 in Arkansas is going to be one of the best in recent memory.

The ESPN 300 for 2022 was released on Tuesday and three from inside the state made the list. All were from the Little Rock and Pulaski County area. The three were Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, at No. 217, Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, at No. 261 and then Maumelle defensive end Nicholas “Nico” Davillier, 6-5, 275, at 265. All three earned four-star status.

Chamblee is rated the No. 1 player in Arkansas for 2022 by ESPN. He has has a grade of 81, No. 27 player at his position in the nation and No. 91 regionally. Chamblee was offered by Arkansas on Sept. 21, 2019, and then has since been re-offered by the new staff.

Chamblee also has offers to Michigan State, Nebraska, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU and Virginia Tech. He attended the Monster Camp recently.

Harris is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris. He has a grade of 81 with ESPN, No. 32 offensive tackle in nation, No. 105 player in the region and No. 2 in Arkansas in 2022. He was first offered by Arkansas on Jan. 26, 2019.

He also holds offers from Alabama (June 8, 2018), Texas A&M, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee and Texas State.

Davillier has a grade of 81 with ESPN, No. 14 defensive tackle in nation, No. 108 in the region and No. 3 in Arkansas in 2022. Arkansas offered him on July 2 shortly after a strong performance at the Monster Camp.

He also has offers to Purdue, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia and Kansas.

Several out-of-state prospects being recruited by the Hogs also made the Top 300.