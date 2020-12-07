ESPN Still Projecting Razorbacks to Bowl Game Despite Losing Skid

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has lost its last three games to fall to 3-6 on the season, but ESPN is still projecting them to go bowling following the season.

Sam Pittman said recently he felt a three-win Arkansas team should qualify for a bowl considering the schedule they have played.

“Oh yeah. I mean, we won three SEC games,” Pittman said. “I think anytime you win three SEC games and you schedule right in the preseason, that equals anywhere from six-to-seven. Absolutely, and I think we will. I think we deserve it.”

Following this past weekend’s games, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura gave their projections on bowl bids. If either of the ESPN analysts are correct, Arkansas will be celebrating the last day of 2020 in a bowl game in Texas.

Schlabach predicts the Hogs will face Washington in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth with a kickoff at noon and televised on ESPN on Dec. 31.

Washington is 3-1 and leads the Northern Division of the Pac-12 Conference. They lost to Stanford 31-26 this past weekend and will be at Oregon on Saturday. They have beaten Oregon State 27-21, Arizona 44-27 and Utah 24-21.

Bonagura has the Hogs facing Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl also on New Year’s Eve. The kickoff on ESPN is set for 8 p.m. The Cowboys are 5-3 and tied for third place in the Big 12 with Texas.

They have beaten Tulsa 16-7, West Virginia 27-13, Kansas 47-7, Kansas State 20-18 and Texas Tech 50-44. They fell to Texas 41-34, Oklahoma 41-13 and TCU 29-22. They will be at Baylor on Saturday.

Arkansas’ last bowl game was following the 2016 season when they lost to Virginia Tech 35-24 in the Belk Bowl.

The Razorbacks will close out the regular season at home on Saturday hosting top-ranked Alabama at 11 a.m. and televised on ESPN.