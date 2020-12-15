ESPN Ranks Arkansas’ Recruiting Class No. 21 Nationally Heading Into Early Signing Period Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN ranks the Arkansas class No. 21 heading into the three-day early signing period that begins Wednesday.

Arkansas currently has 20 public commitments and a transfer from Oklahoma. They are still working adding other pieces. All of the public commitments are expected to make their signing official on Wednesday.

ESPN named Tulsa (Okla.) Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190, Arkansas’ top offensive commit and Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, tops on defense. Hamilton-Jordan is expected to move to safety at Arkansas though he’s certainly capable of playing linebacker too.

Green rushed for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air this season. Hamilton-Jordan finished with 91 Tackles, 17 for loss, four sacks, two interceptions with one going for touchdown and on offense 35 rushing attempts for 441 yards and seven catches for 111 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

Here’s the remainder of what they had to say about the Razorbacks.

Top offensive commit: ATH A.J. Green (No. 188)

Top defensive commit: OLB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan (three stars)

Sam Pittman signed the No. 29 class in short order in February, and the Razorbacks now sit in the top 30 again. The state of Oklahoma has been key in the 2021 class, with ESPN 300 ATH A.J. Green, who is projected to contribute on offense, four-star RB Javion Hunt and three-star WR Bryce Stephens all jumping on board. ESPN 300 WR Ketron Jackson was a huge win out of Texas over the Longhorns. Another four-star in the class is Lone Star State QB Lucas Coley. On the offensive line, in-state Terry Wells and Cole Carson out of Texas are two quality OT prospects. The staff has filled a linebacker need well with three-stars Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Marco Avant and Christopher Paul Jr. Three-star CBs Keuan Parker and Chase Lowery have quick feet and reaction.