ESPN No. 28 Moses Moody to take official visit to Arkansas weekend of Oct. 18-20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2020 Hog offer and ESPN national No. 28 prospect Moses Moody included Arkansas when he released his Top 7 schools on Aug. 28, and a source confirmed Friday that Arkansas will get one of Moody’s remaining four official visits over the weekend of Oct. 18-20.

Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida) just completed his first senior-year official visit to Ohio State over Labor Day weekend, and his scheduled OV with the Razorbacks will be his second in Fayetteville in the past year as Moody took only one of his five NCAA-allotted junior-year official visits — to Arkansas the weekend of October 19-21, 2018.

Arkansas coaches will be out to Montverde Academy next week to watch Moody practice and visit with him.

In addition to the Hogs and Buckeyes, Moody named Kansas, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, and Southern Cal in his Top 7 schools. Moody is currently planning other OVs that he’ll likely take in the fall.

Moody has taken several unofficial visits to Arkansas, the most recent on June 30 marking his first in-person meetings with the Razorbacks’ new coaching staff consisting of head coach Eric Musselman, associate head coach Chris Crutchfield, and assistant coaches Corey Williams and Clay Moser (included below this story is a Q&A with Moody published at Hogville.net on July 16 recapping that June 30 unofficial visit).

Williams visited Moody at Montverde Academy in the spring.

Moody had an impressive spring and summer as he took part in three prestigious camps — Pangos All American Camp and NBPA Top 100 Camp in June, and Team USA U17 training camp in July — as the Razorbacks coaching staff got to see him play at both the NBPA Top 100 Camp (where Moody finished in the Top 10 in scoring) and Team USA U17 training camp.

“He really improved this season as a scorer,” an NBA front-office source said of Moody back in June. “I really liked him at (NBPA) Top 100” camp.

According to NBADraftRoom.com’s most recent NBA mock draft for 2022, Moody is projected to be selected No. 31 overall.

Moody excelled during his final spring and summer playing with 17U Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit as Arkansas coaches got to watch him compete in late April in Atlanta and again in July in Augusta, Ga. Not only was he a volume scorer who led BBE, Moody was one of the most efficient shooter-scorers on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Before transferring to national-power Montverde Academy for his junior season, Moody earned MVP honors as a sophomore after helping the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats win the 2017-18 Arkansas 6A state championship. As a freshman in ’16-17, Moody was a regular reserve playing on a Little Rock Parkview team loaded with older, high-major talent as the Patriots advanced to the Arkansas 5A state title game.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

July 16 Q&A with 2020 Hog target Moses Moody as he talked about his June 30 unofficial visit to Arkansas …

On Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman: “This visit was mainly about bonding and forming a relationship with Coach (Musselman), and I feel like we did a good job of doing that. I got a good feel for his personality and the way he plans and organizes things. His wife came in, and we chatted for awhile. That’s what this visit was about, just getting to know the coach.”

On Arkansas’s assistant coaches: “I’ve had a relationship with Coach Cruthfield for awhile, he recruited me at Oklahoma. I met Coach Williams earlier this year when he came down to (Montverde Academy) Florida. He talked about his past being an NBA player, said he was drafted for the NBA and NFL, played with and won a championship with Michael Jordan. That’s definitely a positive having that NBA experience and being around the game that long. And Coach Moser, coming from the Los Angeles Lakers. All those professional minds on your coaching staff is definitely a positive.”

On what Razorbacks coaches shared with Moody and his fit in their program: “They talked about my role, having a big influence and just coming in and being that key guy in the offense. Being a premier scoring option, developing my game for the next level, and winning a national championship.”

On what Arkansas coaches told him about his game as it stands now: “We got pretty deep into everything. I asked all the coaches what they saw, and they basically got around to saying all aspects of my game can improve to translate to the next level.”

On timeframe for taking his visits, including all five senior-year official visits: “I’m not sure yet on exactly which ones (visits) I’m going to take, but I’m going to definitely finish planning them next month (August) for my senior year. I’m going to take a lot of them early in the shool year, maybe go to some football games. I didn’t want to do them in the summer, so students could be on campus and I get a feel for the real-life college experience at the school.”

On recruiting and the schools consistently making him a priority: “The ones that have stayed in touch with me the most, and I feel that I’m definitely on their mind a lot even if I miss their calls because I still see their calls and that they’re making me a priority. The ones that have been reaching out to me the most lately are Arkansas, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Miami, California.”