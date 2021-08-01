ESPN Nat’l No. 33 Malik Reneau has Arkansas in Top 7

Not only did Arkansas make 2022 Malik Reneau‘s list of Top 7 schools that he released on Sunday, but the talented and versatile frontcourt star will soon be doing a zoom meeting with the Razorbacks’ coaching staff with plans to visit Arkansas sometime afterward before making his college choice in a month.

Reneau (6-8 power forward, Montverde Academy, ESPN national No. 33 / 4-star prospect) is down to the Hogs, Miami, Florida State, Florida, Memphis, Indiana, and Seton Hall.

He announced his Hog offer on Monday, July 26, after the Razorbacks coaching staff had kept tabs on him and began building a relationship while they were on the road in July for three live evaluation periods to see 2022 Hog commit Barry Dunning, Jr.’s games with 17U Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. Reneau and Dunning are Nightrydas teammates.

Arkansas coaches, including Head Hog Eric Musselman, were also out to watch Reneau compete during the fourth and final July live eval period last week as Reneau took part in the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Fla, which this year was a collection of the top 60 players in the nation. A source told Hogville.net that Reneau was “a stud” during the event.

“Doing a zoom in the coming days with Arkansas,” Reneau told Hogville.net on Sunday, adding that he plans to visit the Razorbacks’ campus in Fayetteville as he is “trying to find dates that fit my parents’ schedule.”

With plans to announce a commitment on Sept. 1, Reneau only has a few weeks to fit in a visit to Arkansas.