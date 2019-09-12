Errington McRae Talks Upcoming Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Har-Ber Class of 2021 tight end Errington McRae is going to attend the Arkansas game on Saturday afternoon.

McRae, 6-3, 230, caught seven passes for 82 yards in Har-Ber’s loss to Pulaski Academy. He holds offers to Memphis and Bowling Green.

“I got the invite early this morning,” McRae said Wednesday night. “That’s somewhere I can definitely see myself playing in the future.”

McRae talked about how he felt he did against the Bruins in the opening week.

“Individually I think I played good,” McRae said. “I was patient. I waited for everything to come into flow. When it was my time to do I did what I needed to do.”

The Wildcats will host Russellville on Friday night in the home opener for McRae and his teammates.

“I don’t know much on them, but I feel like they’re not gonna back down,” McRae said. “They’re are gonna be a good team to play, but I feel we have the upper hand on them.”

Is it gonna be good to be at home in front of your fans this week?

“Yes sir,” McRae said.

McRae talked about his strengths at tight end and what he feels he has done well causing the schools to recruit him.

“My ability to block,” McRae said. “My ability to get downfield and move at my size. I need to work the most on my route running and just improving all aspects of my game.”

McRae has been on unofficial visits to Memphis when they hosted Ole Miss and Alabama for the New Mexico State game. He will attend the Arkansas game with his mom. He talked about what he’s expecting to see on Saturday.

“I’m expecting for them to put on a show and prove everybody wrong,” McRae said. “That there’s still hope and trust the process.”

Would you like to be one of the players that goes to Arkansas and helps them build the program back up?

“I would definitely like to be one of those,” McRae said.