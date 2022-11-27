In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational.

The statement is as follows:

“We recently played a highly contested and emotional game against an exceptional San Diego State team. Shortly after the game, I and some members of our program responded with negative dialogue to a few San Diego State fans. I want to take this opportunity to apologize to the San Diego State community and especially to head coach Brian Dutcher, his staff, their excellent team, and their enthusiastic fans for this post-game interaction. We highly value, appreciate and respect our participation in the 2022 Maui Classic.” Eric Musselman

Arkansas defeated the Aztecs 78-74 in overtime of their final game in the Maui Invitational. After the game, some videos recorded by fans in the stands captured the Arkansas coaching staff and San Diego State fans getting to some sort of scuffle on the field when the teams was leaving the court. The incident stirred up a lot of discussion on social media, and articles by national publications.

Arkansas is back at home Monday against Troy.