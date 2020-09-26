End of First Half: Arkansas 7, Georgia 5, Things to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has played 30 minutes of winning football against No. 4 Georgia and heads into intermission leading

Here’s some things to know from first half.

*** Arkansas got on the scoreboard on with 2:17 remaining in the first half. It came on a 49-yard pass from Feleipe Franks to Treylon Burks. Burks had a great freshman season in 2019, but failed to score. His touchdown was the first of his college career and the touchdown pass was the first for Franks as a Razorback. It was a seven-play, 91-yard drive for the Hogs.

*** Georgia has 177 yards of total offense to 160 for the Razorbacks. Arkansas has rushed for 30 and passed for 130 more. Georgia has rushed for 48 yards and passed for 129.

*** Arkansas’ four captains today saw three of them get their first start as a Razorback despite all being seniors. Only running back Rakeem Boyd had previously started for the Hogs. Franks, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and linebacker Grant Morgan all earned their first starts as Razorbacks. Obviously with Franks this was his first opportunity.

*** Arkansas’ field position in the first quarter was horrendous. It started drives from its own 25, 9, 10, 7 and 1. In the second quarter, Arkansas started its drives from its own 20, 24 and 21.

*** Some defensive stats of note for Hogs in first half are Morgan with 10 tackles. Bumper Pool has six plus a 0.5 sack. Dorian Gerald has four tackles and 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. Safety Jalen Catalon has four tackles as well. Cornerback Montaric Brown has three tackles and an interception.

*** Sophomore Noah Gatlin got the start at right tackle on offense and senior De’Vion Warren was one of four wide receivers to start the game. He joined Mike Woods, Trey Knox and Burks. Sophomore Simeon Blair started at the safety spot opposite Catalon. He was recently awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman.