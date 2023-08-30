LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Razorback nation has dealt with heartbreak after heartbreak this year.

Losing two former football legends and nearly losing another, It’s safe to say that all of Hog Nation, players and fans, have a heavy heart.

In January, former full-back Peyton Hillis nearly drowned while attempting to save his kids in Pensacola, Florida.

Then, the heartbreaking loss of former Quarterback Ryan Mallet in June. Mallett drowned at a beach in Florida. He was 35 years old. Mallett played for the Hogs in 2009 and 2010.

Nearly two months later, former running back, Alex Collins died in a motorcycle crash in Florida at the age of 28. Collins played for Arkansas from 2013 to 2015.

Razorback basketball also lost a former hog this year as well. Reggie Chaney, who played two seasons with the Hogs before transferring to Houston, passed away at the age of 23 on August 22.

It’ll be a tough year for Hog Nation, but Hall of Fame Razorback Jimmy Walker encourages fans to cherish the memories they have.

Walker was an all-American defensive tackle from 1975 to 1978 and was selected for the 1970 All-Decade Team.

“Being able to step back on this field on the 50-yard line is incredible because it does bring back awesome memories,” he said as he stood on War Memorial Stadium field.

Walker may not be impacting games like he did in the ’70s, but now he’s impacting lives through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“It’s really a blessing from God above because it wasn’t about me it was about him,” Walker said.

This is Walker’s fifth year being involved with FCA.

He’s usually speaking to teams before they take the field, but this message is for all of Hog Nation, players and fans.

“God doesn’t make a mistake,” he said about the heartbreaking losses this year.

“Razorback fans, we have lost a lot of former Razorbacks of all ages, but this time around it’s more of the younger age group and it’s scary because we don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” Walker said.

He said all fans and players can do is “pray and have God keep us and surround us.”

So, when the Razorbacks kick off each Saturday, and fallen hogs pop into mind, don’t dwell on that they’re gone but remember what they did when they were here.

“We’re only here for so many years and we don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, but we have to learn how to cherish and be thankful for what God is doing,” Walker said.