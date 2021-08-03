E’Marion Harris Half of the Little Rock Towers

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has commitments from the top two offensive linemen in the state with both being from Pulaski County.

Joe T. Robinson’s E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 330, and Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, are nicknamed the Little Rock Towers. Both are very talented and rated as four-star recruits by some of the various recruiting services. They both visited Arkansas on Saturday to attend the cookout and have Cody Kennedy, the new offensive line coach, wearing a wide smile.

Harris talked about what it was like hanging out with Chamblee on Saturday.

“He’s pretty cool,” Harris said. “We don’t really talk much. But, hopefully, we can get a great bond.”

Harris also talked about how the overall visit went which is his first one since he verbally committed to the Razorbacks.

“I liked it,” Harris said. “It was a great visit. They showed us around. They showed us love.”

Harris committed on May 9 becoming the second member of his family to play for the Hogs. His father Elliott Harris Sr. also was a Razorback. The younger Harris is pleased to get the recruiting out of the way.

“It feels good,” Harris said. “That’s something that I don’t got to worry about.”

While in Fayetteville on Saturday, Harris got to see Duncanville (Texas) linebacker commit to the Razorbacks.

“I did,” Harris said when asked if he met him. “I talked to him before he committed and I talked to him after, also. He’s a pretty nice dude.”

As a sophomore, Harris helped lead the Senators to the Class 4A state championship. Last year the team slipped to 8-4 losing to Stuttgart in the second round of the state playoffs.

The standout also plays defense for the Senators. As a junior, Harris had 41 tackles and five sacks. Harris is expecting big things this fall for Joe T. Robinson.

“Personally, I want to go to the state championship,” Harris said. “I feel like me and my team can do that.”

