Eli Wisdom Shines on Both Sides of Ball for Shiloh Christian

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom plays both ways and is one of the reasons many favor the Saints to win the Class 4A state championship this season.

Wisdom, 6-0, 165, helped the Saints defeat Malvern 28-0 in the second round of the state playoffs for Class 4A on Friday night. Wisdom plays defensive back as well as quarterback. On offense, he completed 5 of 17 passes for 44 yards and had a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

Following the game, Wisdom talked about being able to get out with a win on a cold night.

“Our offense kinda struggled,” Wisdom said. “Our defense picked us up which I was very grateful for.”

Wisdom was going against Malvern’s sophomore quarterback Cedric Simmons and both are similar, dual-threats who can run and pass. So both teams practice against similar quarterbacks they faced on Friday.

“Exactly, me and him are very similar,” Wisdom said. “So it was a great matchup between me and him. Our defense played great and their defense played great.”

Wisdom will play college football somewhere, but that is down the road since he’s only a sophomore now. Though it’s early and he has no offers, he does have some colleges showing interest.

“Auburn and Memphis are the major two right now,” Wisdom said.

Wisdom will likely be rated an athlete by the recruiting services since he’s equally talented on defense. He talked about his preferred position.

“Hopefully quarterback,” Wisdom said. “But honestly I will play wherever and do whatever. I can play receiver too.”

The Saints will be at home on Friday night to host a talented Dumas team that edged Gosnell 36-30. Last year, Shiloh Christian finished the state runner-up when they fell to Joe T. Robinson in the championship game.

“We think we can get to the state championship if we keep being focused and like tonight playing with our defense,” Wisdom said. “If our offense picks up some then I believe all the way.”

There’s a very good chance of the offense picking up. Prior to the Malvern game, Wisdom had passed for 1,721 yards. While Wisdom feels the Saints can take it all he did talk about one particular key.

“We have to stay locked in in practice every single day,” Wisdom said. “And focus, watch film.”

Wisdom and the Saints defeated DeWitt 48-12 in the opening round of the playoffs.