Eli Stein Feels Great About Commitment to Hogs After Big Win Over Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — Cambridge (Wis.) long snapper Eli Stein was very impressed with what he saw from his future school on Saturday night.

Stein, 6-3, 215, committed to the Razorbacks on June 22. He committed after an unofficial visit. On Saturday night he watched the Hogs beat Texas 40-21.

“It was great,” Stein said. “I had a lot of fun. I don’t think anything else or any other game could have represented Arkansas Football. It just reaffirmed my decision. I’m more than happy to be a Razorback.”

Stein talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Probably being in the locker room with the guys after the game,” Stein said. “That was awesome. Just being back there with all the guys that was really cool.”

The Hogs were playing before a packed house. The fans into the game impressed Stein.

“It was great,” Stein said. “I’ve been talking to Badger fans. It seems like Arkansas fans are really happy about that Texas win. That was huge.”

Stein also is impressed with what Arkansas has to offer as far as facilities. He saw them on a previous visit and then again this weekend.

“They’re unreal,” Stein said. “Every time I see them it blows me away. There isn’t a second of doubt I chose the wrong school. It’s fantastic here.”

Jordan Silver is among the best long snappers in the nation. The senior has impressed Stein, who could be his replacement.

“Yeah I did talk to Jordan Silver,” Stein said. “I’ve talked to him before on visits. Really cool guy so that was awesome.”

True freshman kicker Cam Little was his player host. Little had four field goals on Saturday against the Horns.

“He was really about that,” Stein said. “He had a really good game.”

Rubio Long Snapping is proud to announce it’s High School Pre-Season All-American List! #RubioFamily | #TheFactoryJustKeepsOnProducing pic.twitter.com/GuvFIW3saH — Rubio Long Snapping® (@TheChrisRubio) August 5, 2021