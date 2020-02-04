Eleven Razorback Baseball Games Slated For National TV

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball will have 11 conference games broadcast on the ESPN family of networks during the 2020 season.

It is the second consecutive season Arkansas has had 11 nationally televised games appearing on the networks, as the Razorbacks will be shown on SEC Network seven times, ESPNU for three games and once on ESPN2.

Arkansas will make its season debut on SEC Network during the first conference series of the year, facing Mississippi State in Starkville at 1 p.m. on March 14. The Razorbacks next road series at Ole Miss (March 27-29) will all be aired on television, with a Friday (8 p.m.) night opener on ESPNU, followed by Saturday (7 p.m.) & Sunday (2 p.m.) contests featured on SEC Network.

The series opener vs. Florida at Baum-Walker Stadium will be Arkansas’ second ESPNU matchup of the year, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. on April 2. The following weekend in Fayetteville will feature Thursday (7 p.m.) & Friday (7 p.m.) SEC Network slots against Texas A&M.

Arkansas’ next three TV games will all come from the road, as the Razorbacks take on LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 18 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. The final two games of Arkansas’ series at South Carolina will air on SEC Network, with first pitch times of 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on May 2 and 3, respectively.

The final home game of the regular season will round out Arkansas’ 2020 television slate, taking on Georgia on May 10 at noon on ESPN2. All other home games at Baum-Walker Stadium, as well as many road games in league play, will be featured online on SEC Network Plus and the ESPN app.

The 2020 slate kicks off with Eastern Illinois for the second-straight season, beginning on Friday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

For more information on Arkansas Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.