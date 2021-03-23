Eastern Illinois transfer Marvin Johnson: “I love the (Arkansas) fan base”

Austin Peay lost to Eastern Illinois 76-69 during OVC action Saturday at the Dunn Center. Photos by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, but a day earlier Eastern Illinois senior-transfer Marvin Johnson named the Hogs in his Final 4 (schools, that is).

Johnson (6-6 guard, native of Ardmore, Okla.) released his top schools list on Saturday that includes the Hogs, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, and Drake.

“I love the (Arkansas) fan base, it’s amazing,” Johnson told Hogville.net. “I love the winning culture there. I love the play style that coach (Arkansas head coach Eric) Musselman plays with. I like that they have a great coaching staff, and they do good with grad transfers.”

Johnson said he’s he’s talked to “every coach … pretty much” on the Razorbacks’ staff, and he said it won’t be long before he chooses his next college destination.

“Pretty soon, in about a week or two,” Johnson said.

Johnson played the last two seasons at Eastern Illinois following two seasons at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College as a national Top 25 junior college prospect.

An All-Ohio Valley Conference first team selection in 2020-21, Johnson started in 21 of the 26 games he played in and averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 45.5% from the field, including 26-of-85 from 3 for 30.6%, and 73.3% from the free throw line. He scored in double-figures in all but 4 games in ’20-21, including 5 outings of 20 or more points with a season-high of 28 points to go with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in an 87-74 loss against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Jan. 26.

In his two seasons at EIU, Johnson totaled 626 points, 228 rebounds, 198 assists, and 87 steals in 52 games.

“I would say I’m more of a run-and-gun, get out in transition player,” Johnson said. “Pretty tall point guard with the ability to score at the rim, so I attract help and I can get my teammates open shots. I can shoot the middy (mid-range) great, my three-pointer is decent, I’m physical, I can defend, and this is my 5th year playing so I would say I have experience and I’m ready.”

Due to the covid pandemic exception made by the NCAA, college players will receive an extra year of eligibility, meaning Johnson will have one more season of immediate playing eligibility in ’21-22.

Musselman has landed a total of 11 transfers (5 in the 2019 recruiting class, 5 in 2020, and 1 so far in 2021) and 6 high school prospects (4 in 2020, one signed in 2021, and one committed in 2022) spanning parts of five recruiting cycles overlapping his two seasons as head coach at Arkansas.

Johnson fits the mold of big, versatile guards that Musselman covets, and with freshman Moses Moody (6-6 guard) and senior combo guard Jalen Tate (6-6 guard) likely to not return in ’21-22, there’s a need driving the Hogs’ big-guard recruiting efforts.

Johnson’s above-the-rim and inside-the-arc finishing abilities are impressive, as are his instinctive, playmaking handles that as he said allow him to pick-and-choose off the bounce depending on how defenders react.