By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) athlete Dylan Hasz is the twin brother of Arkansas commitment Luke Hasz, a four-star tight end.

Hasz, 5-10, 180, can play wide receiver or defensive back in college. He plays both ways for Bixby. Dylan took his official this week after Luke was at Arkansas last weekend.

“It’s been a great visit,” Hasz said. “This is a good place, this would be a good place to call home. My brother’s here, so it’s exciting.”

What has Luke told you about Arkansas?

“You know he’s pitching his side,” Hasz said. “He wants me to come here. He’s just as excited as I am.”

Dylan talked about what his brother’s selling point is to him.

“With him, he’s saying you can’t get this anywhere else, which is also true,” Hasz said.

What are the chances you do that?

“Some very high chances, I will say that,” Hasz said. “Just patience, right now. It’s been a long summer.”

As far a decision, do you have a timeline?

“Possibly before the season,” Hasz said. “I feel like that’s a good timeline for me.”

In addition to his brother who was on an unofficial visit, the Hogs had 10 other official visitors in addition to Dylan.

“We’ve got a lot of good recruits here,” Hasz said. “This class right here, we’ve got some fun dudes. It was a nice time.”

What did you learn about Arkansas that maybe you didn’t know going into the visit?

“I’ve been here a few times, but I feel like I got a different feel this time,” Hasz said.

As a junior, Hasz had 24 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Hasz rushed five times for 26 yards. On defense, Hasz had 28 tackles, 17 solo, one for loss and 12 pass breakups. He returned one kickoff for 16 yards. With punt returns, Hasz had 14 for 214 yards.

