FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Another Arkansas pitcher is out for the season.

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Carter suffered a UCL tear and is done for the rest of the season.

The Bentonville native announced the news on social media Wednesday morning.

He wrote, “Razorback Nation: It is with a heavy heart that I announce my 2023 season has come to an end due to a UCL tear. This season has been nothing short of amazing and our teams season isn’t over yet. I will be the best teammate and supporter as we finish up the season and begin our run to Omaha. #31”

Carter made 16 appearances out of the bullpen for the Hogs this season, posting a 3.65 ERA in 37 innings.

He is the third Razorback pitcher to suffer a season-ending injury this year after Jaxon Wiggins and Koty Frank.