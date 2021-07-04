Dunning’s delayed decision and Bobby Portis’ legacy highlight our Hogs Hoop Report

Many Arkansas basketball fans were waiting for a big announcement on Sunday, as 2022 four-star recruit Barry Dunning was set to announce where he was committing to play in college. However he has decided to delay his announcement, our Hogville Basketball Insider, Kevin McPherson, has confirmed.

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, McPherson breaks down why Dunning decided to push back his announcement and what could be next for the talented prospect.

McPherson also reacts to former Razorback Bobby Portis making it to the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks and what this means for his legacy as one of the Arkansas greats.

Plus, how much has this postseason effected Portis heading into his next contract negotiations? All that in more in this week’s Hog Hoops Report.