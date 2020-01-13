Dungee Powers No. 21 Arkansas Past Mizzou, 90-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 21 Arkansas (14-3, 2-2) got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon, beating Mizzou (4-13, 1-3), 90-73, in Bud Walton Arena. The game snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Hogs against the Tigers, their first win in the series since 2016.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee put on an incredible display against the Tigers, scoring a season-high 38 points, just three points shy of her career-best. Dungee did it all for the Hogs, going 12 of 23 from the field, including four of eight from beyond the arc. She was also 10 of 15 from the free throw line.

TURNING POINT

The Razorbacks got off to a slow start on Sunday, as the Tigers jumped out to a 18-6 lead in the first period. With 2:16 left in the frame, though, the Hogs finally got going, using a 25-6 run that bridged the first and second quarters to get a lead they would never give back.

Dungee keyed the run, outscoring the Tigers 11-6 by herself during the spurt. Redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez scored eight points during the stretch, while Makayla Daniels, Taylah Thomas and A’Tyanna Gaulden each chipped in two points.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

This was Dungee’s eighth time going for 30+ as a Razorback, and her second such game this season.

Her 38 points were the most scored by a Hog this season, and the most points from a Razorback since her 41-point performance last season against Auburn.

Dungee also matched her season-high from the stripe, making 10 of her 15 free throws.

Thomas registered her fourth-career double-double against Mizzou, going for 10 points and 11 boards.

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree got into double-figures again, going for 13 points.

Gaulden once again led the squad in assists, dishing four.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks hit the road once again, as they travel to Nashville for a showdown with Vanderbilt next Sunday. That game is set for 5 p.m. CT, and can be watched on the SEC Network.

