Dungee Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Chelsea Dungee was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List, announced by espnW today. The list is comprised of student-athletes who are the early front-runners for college basketball’s most prestigious honor.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Dungee continues to rack up the preseason honors ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. The redshirt junior guard, who enters her second season for the Hogs, has already been named to the SEC’s First Team by both the media and the coaches, the Ann Meyers Drysdale watchlist, which highlights the best shooting guards in the country, while also being placed on espnW’s list of the top 25 players in the country.

Last season was a special one for Dungee, as she set the school record for scoring in a single season (759 points), the school record for free throws made in a single season (229), set the game record for most points in Bud Walton/against an SEC opponent (41) and was the first Razorback in 13 years to tally 30+ double-figure performances in a single season. Dungee was even better in the postseason, scoring a record 103 points in the SEC Tournament, propelling the Hogs to their first-ever SEC Tournament Final. Additionally, Dungee’s 20.5 points per game a season ago was the 20th best mark in the nation, while her free throws made mark was the second-highest total nationally.

Dungee showed up big in Arkansas’ two exhibition games this season, going for 26 points in a win over Pittsburg State, while dropping 31 in a win over Oklahoma City last Wednesday.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.