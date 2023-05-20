Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After beating Harvard in the second game of Friday’s Fayetteville Regional, the Arkansas Razorbacks earned themselves a date Saturday with the Oregan Ducks.

The winner of this match-up to advance to game six on Sunday with an opportunity to win the Fayetteville Regional.

It was the 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year, Chenise Delce, who got the start for the Hogs.

The Razorback start pitcher would give up the first run of the game to the Ducks in the top of the first inning. Ariel Carlson earned the RBI with a double after a wild throw to the plate.

However, the Razorbacks would be able to even things up in the bottom of the first inning with a sac fly from Rylin Hedgecock scoring Reagan Johnson from third.

We’d go scoreless for several innings until the 4th where Oregon was able to get two runners on with no out, putting on another run with a line drive through Hannah Gammill.

Bottom of the inning though, Razorbacks were able to respond once again. Cylie Halvorson with a more than timely two-run home run over the wall in left. We head to the 5th with Arkansas on top 3-2.

Delce was then pulled in the 5th for Friday starter Hannah Camenzind. Camendzind who came into the game with a runner at third and second. Walks the first batter and then gives up a double to left which was able to score two. She’d give up another single to Hanna Delgado for an RBI. But then Tehya Bird put it in the berm for an Oregon grand slam. Camendzind pulled for the third pitcher of the inning Callie Turner, Turner would allow one more run batted in. Hogs would finally escape the inning down 10-3.

Kristina Foreman cuts some of the bleeding in the bottom of the 6th, sending a solo home run to right field. However, the last chance push would not be enough. Razorbacks, unable to do anything more in the 7th finishing the game 10-4.