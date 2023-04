Former Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sanders was the highest projected Razorback in the draft this season, impressing scouts at the Combine and Arkansas Pro Day.

A unanimous All-American selection this past season, he led the Hogs in tackles with 103, tackles for loss with 13.5 and sacks with 9.5. He transferred to Arkansas after starting his career at Alabama.