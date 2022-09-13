FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuc “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. He was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders was outstanding in Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina. Sanders finished with 11 total tackles, including eight solo stops, tackles for loss (3.0-14) and sacks with two while adding one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. He also added two forced fumbles.

Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in the offseason. Once he entered the transfer portal Sanders chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma and Texas. Sanders was a five-star recruit out of Denton (Texas) Ryan.

Sanders was named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday and was dubbed Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the SEC on Monday.

Sanders No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) host Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on ESPN+/SECN+.