By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week it was announced on Sunday.

Sanders was outstanding in Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina. He finished with 11 tackles, eight solo, two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup. Sanders tied a school single-game record (based on available stats) in forced fumbles with two while tallying one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Sanders became one of two SEC defenders since 2000 to have totaled 10+ tackles with 2.0 or more sacks, two or more forced fumbles and a pass breakup in a single game. His 3.0 tackles for loss were the most in a game by a Hog defender since Bumper Pool totaled 3.0 against Texas A&M in 2020.

Sanders is the fifth Arkansas player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004 and the first since Hunter Henry did in 2021.

The No. 10 Razorbacks will host Missouri State on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Razorback Stadium and televised on ESPN+/SECN+.