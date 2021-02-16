Draft Analyst Jim Nagy Praises Feleipe Franks’ Arm Strength

FAYETTEVILLE — Feleipe Franks only spent one season at the University of Arkansas, but quickly became a fan favorite making throws that few can make.

Franks completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Arkansas won three SEC games after only winning one in the past three seasons combined. He played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and made a strong impression there with his arm strength. The executive director of the Senior Bowl is also an NFL draft analyst for ESPN. He praised Franks for a throw he made in one of the practices.

Why are NFL teams so intrigued by @RazorbackFB QB Felipe Franks (@18franks) as a developmental Day 3 pick? Simple, prototype size & arm talent. This throw from @seniorbowl practice is insane. You can count on one hand how many QB at the next level could do this. 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/Tryh82IpIw — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 15, 2021

Franks has some athleticism as well. He was third on the Razorbacks in rushing yards with 204 and a touchdown on 105 attempts with a long run of 28.

The 2020 season at Arkansas was Franks’ best season since his 2018 campaign at Florida. That season he completed 188 of 322 passes for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. That season he ran 110 times for 350 yards and seven touchdowns.

For Franks’ career, he completed 530 of 860 passes for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions. He rushed 294 times for 642 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1. The first round will be April 29, rounds 2-3 on April 30 and then rounds 4-7 on May 1.