18)Arkansas taking down 6)Kentucky 75-73 Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

It’s the first time the Hogs have beaten Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena since the famous Michael Qualls putback dunk in overtime in 2014.

The Razorbacks came out hot to start the game, taking a 15-4 lead. They led the entire 1st half with a score of 34-28 at the break.

The second half saw Kentucky start to gain some momentum. With 14:54 left in the game the wildcats took at 41-40 lead on a Keion Brooks layup. It was the first lead for Kentucky since they scored the first bucket of the game.

It was back and forth after that until the end.

JD Notae led Arkansas on the stat sheet with 30 points. Jaylin Williams had another double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.