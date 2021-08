FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added a second four-star tight end for the Class of 2023 this week with the addition of Eudora (Kan.) High School’s Jaden Hamm.

Hamm, 6-6, 225, joins Ashdown’s Shamar Easter as a Razorback commitment in 2023. He chose the Razorbacks over a long list of other offers.

He and Easter were both recruited to Arkansas by Dowell Loggains.