FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a double helping of good news on the defensive line this week with two key players announcing they will return in 2023.

Both redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced on Twitter they will return for the 2023 season. Domineck, who transferred in from Georgia Tech, will use his COVID season in 2023. Ball had mulled over going to the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, but instead will stay with the Hogs. Both are great news for Arkansas.

Domineck, who arrived at Arkansas in early summer, quickly made an impact with the Razorbacks. In 12 games this season, Domineck has 31 tackles, 16 solo, 7.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. He has split time with senior Zach Williams and redshirt junior Eric Gregory among others at defensive end.

At Georgia Tech, Domineck played in 31 games with 15 starts. He had 103 tackles, 54 solo, 17 for loss, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, recovered three, eight quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Ball was one of the prizes of the Class of 2021 for the Hogs. He signed with Arkansas out of Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities over such schools as Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Duke, Minnesota, Boston College and many others.

The 6-foot-5, 303-pound defensive tackle has had a very productive 2022 season after redshirting in 2021. He did play in two games in 2021 and had a tackle against UAPB.

But in 2022, Ball led all defensive tackles with 28 tackles. That number tied for 11th-best on the team. He had seven solo tackles, 1.5 for loss and a quarterback hurry as well.

Ball, Domineck and the Razorbacks will find out their bowl destination on Sunday.