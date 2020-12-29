Dorian Gerald Returning to Arkansas for 2021 Season

by: Otis Kirk

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Dorian Gerald is returning to Arkansas for the 2021 season.

He is the seventh senior to announce his return to the Hogs.

Gerald played in six games this season. He finished with five tackles, including three solo, 1.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry.

Gerald has battled injuries since transferring to Arkansas from College of the Canyons (Calif.). In 2019, Gerald was hurt in the opener and missed the remainder of the season. Prior to this season, Gerald played in nine games with three starts. He had 22 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and one pass deflection.

ESPN rated the Florence, S.C., standout a four-star recruit out of College of the Canyons.

He joins linebacker Grant Morgan, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, offensive guard Ty Clary, wide receiver De’Vion Warren, tight end Blake Kern and running back T.J. Hammonds in announcing plans to return for the 2021 season.

