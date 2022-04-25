FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Dorian Gerald and linebacker Kelin Burrle have entered the transfer portal.

Gerald graduated from West Florence (S.C.) High School in 2016 spent four years at Arkansas, but battled injuries much of the time. He came to Arkansas after two seasons at the College of the Canyons (Calif.) in the Class of 2018. Gerald wasn’t on the spring roster at Arkansas.

Burrle was a redshirt freshman this past season from Harvey (La.) Helen Cox. He was injured much of the spring drills. Burrle committed to Arkansas in the Class of 2020 after previously being committed to UTSA.