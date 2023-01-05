FAYETTEVILLE — Former Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton now has three visits, including Arkansas, behind him, and one remains.

Thornton, 6-5, 197, arrived at Arkansas on Wednesday and provided feedback on how the visit went.

“I would say I had a very great visit,” Thornton said. “The town treated me very well and I had a great time here.”

Thornton has already been to Auburn and Miami (Fla.) in addition to the Razorbacks. He will see Tennessee next. Will you go from Fayetteville to Knoxville?

“No, I am going home and then to Tennessee,” Thornton said.

Thornton and the other visitors got to see Arkansas defeat Missouri in basketball. While it was baskeball and not football, Thornton was wowed by the atmosphere.

“It was crazy,” Thornton said. “It was a packed house game, everybody was loud and it was a great environment to be around.”

The fact Arkansas’ fans turned out for a midweek basketball game showed Thornton what they think of the Razorbacks. The state has no professional team and only one Power 5 school.

“Definitely,” Thornton said. “It really does. No pro teams here and that lets you know all the attention from that will come directly to you the athletes (playing for Hogs).”

If Thornton chooses Arkansas, he will play for Kenny Guiton. The Arkansas assistant has made a very strong impression on Thornton.

“I love him and he’s a great coach,” Thornton said. “Definitely a great coach.”

Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn would offer Thornton the opportunity to play in the SEC. That is something appealing to Thornton.

“Most definitely because you can see the SEC looked at as the most competitive conference in college football,” Thornton said. “If I were to play in it and I do good there’s a high chance I go to NFL.”

In 2022, Thornton caught 17 passes for 366 yards and one touchdown. He rushed twice for six yards. In two years at Oregon, Thornton caught 26 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Thornton was a very high four-star recruit coming out of Baltimore (Md.) Mount Saint Joseph High School in the Class of 2021. He chose Oregon over offers from 27 others.

He entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28.

Arkansas currently has five commitments from the transfer portal. The Hogs recently landed another recruit from the Baltimore area out of the portal. Pitt defensive end John Morgan III, 6-2, 265, signed with the Hogs in December.