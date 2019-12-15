Donovan Johnson Narrows Decision Down to Two

FAYETTEVILLE — Harvey (La.) Helen Cox safety Donovan Johnson will be making his final decision soon following an official visit to Arkansas.

Johnson, 6-2, 180, committed to Virginia on June 16. Arkansas hired Sam Pittman this past Sunday and that led him to visiting the Razorbacks.

“My visit kinda like opened my eyes some,” Johnson said. “I didn’t expect it to look like this, be like this and I didn’t expect the players to be so friendly with me and open. They were giving me real advice. They wasn’t being fake or anything. They were being real with me. You know the facilities are always gonna look good. I like Coach Pittman. He was a real guy to me. That kinda stood out to me.”

Johnson said he’s signing early and this visit is causing him to do some more thinking. He also said when he will make a final decision.

“Yeah Arkansas is in the mix now,” Johnson said. “Arkansas and Virginia on Tuesday.”

Arkansas is obviously closer to your home than Virginia. Is distance a factor?

“My mom don’t have a problem so I don’t have a problem,” Johnson said.

He also added playing in the SEC opposed to the ACC wasn’t a factor. Johnson said Sunday that he’s a midterm enrollee. He talked about the highlight of the trip.

“The highlight was when we went out to eat,” Johnson said. “The fans showed a lot of love.”

What did you think of Coach Barry Odom?

“He’s a nice guy,” Johnson said. “Nice, friendly. He’s an ambitious guy.”

Despite Arkansas’ new staff as opposed to a staff he’s been committed to for awhile now Johnson talked about the difficulty of this decision.

“Yeah it will be a little difficult,” Johnson said.

Johnson was impressed with Arkansas’ academic factor for his major.

“Nursing,” Johnson said of his major. “Arkansas has a nice (nursing) program.”

Safety Joe Foucha was his player host.