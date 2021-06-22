Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium returns to full capacity this fall

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK – The University of Arkansas will be returning to full capacity inside the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and all athletic events starting this fall.

Along with full capacity inside the stadium there will also be tailgating and a return and pregame festivities for Hogs fans.

The bulk of restrictions for the stadium came in late summer of 2020, when capacity was first limited for the fall games and tailgating was eliminated fully.

This created historically low attendance with only five home games and capacity set at 16,500 for the stadium that holds a capacity of 76,000.

Halftime performances will also be returning with the U of A band and cheerleaders performing on the field.

For fans looking to reserve tailgate spaces for the fall, there are a few options. Fans interested in a tent and location in Victory Village North, Victory Village East or Victory Village South, can visit arkansasrazorbacks.com (add link).

Coach Sam Pittman will be opening his second season leading Arkansas with games against the Razorbacks’ former Southwest Conference rivals Rice on September 4 and Texas on September 11.