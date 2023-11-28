Former Arkansas Tight End and Pig Trail Nation Analyst DJ William one of many former Razorbacks weighing in on the hiring of Bobby Petrino.

“I am excited to have my former coach back on the Hill, obviously in a completely different role.” Williams said, “Very curious to see the dynamic, the approach. I do think it’s a different Bobby Petrino as far as attitude and character is concerned. I think he grew a lot over this time and in a good way. Even when he was my coach back then, he instilled a lot of lessons in me.”

Williams came to Arkansas and played for Houston Nutt for a season before Petrino took over in 2008, playing for him for three season.