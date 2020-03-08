DJ Arkansas Impressed With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan three-star linebacker DJ Arkansas was one of the recruits in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Arkansas, 6-2, 200, talked about the visit for the Junior Day afterward.

“The visit was good,” Arkansas said. “I loved the facilities. I loved the coaches.”

He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Got to be the food facility eating as much as you want all day,” Arkansas said.

Obviously, he is in a unique situation if he comes to Arkansas because of his last name. Would that be cool?

“It would be great at first,” Arkansas said. “It wouid be Arkansas to Arkansas.”

Arkansas was hesitant to say how the visit went, but it was apparent it was a great visit.

“I can’t speak on that yet,” Arkansas said. “Gonna talk about that in the car on the way home.”

In addition to the food, Arkansas talked about what impessed the most while attending the Junior Day.

“The fanbase they blew my stuff up every time I post it,” Arkansas said. “500 people liked I was at the Catfish Hole.”

How was the Catfish Hole?

“It was good,” Arkansas said.

While at Arkansas he got to meet with Rion Rhoades, who would be his coach if he attends Arkansas.

“It was good,” Arkansas said. “Coach Rhoades and me have a nice relationship going. Looking forward to it.”

Overall, what were the coaches talking to you about?

“They were focusing on everybody making sure we’re good today,” Arkansas said. “I’ll definitely be back.”

Did the visit surprise you as far as facilities and stuff?

“No it was what I suspected from an SEC school,” Arkansas said.

He also said he has no other trips planned at this time though he will be at Rice soon.

Arkansas was timed at 4.41 in the 40-yard dash. He has a 3.6 grade-point average and scored 1140 on the SAT. As a junior, Arkansas finished with 111 tackles, 86 solo, 12 for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, one pass breakup and two blocked kicks.

He has double-digit offers with Kansas, Duke, Houston, Rice, Boise State among them.