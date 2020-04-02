Dickinson Loaded With Prospects, Arkansas Offers Patrick Williams

FAYETTEVILLE — Dickinson (Texas) High School finished 10-2 in 2019 and has several prospects returning in 2020 the colleges are already pursuing.

Arkansas offered Class of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Patrick Williams, 6-4, 227, on March 31.

The Razorbacks are competing with offers from Hawaii, Nevada, Texas A&M, Houston and LSU at this time, but many more will offer him.

Williams is the only one from the school holding an offer at this time, but there’s some other standouts at the school that each have a long list of offers. Among them are Class of 2021 three-star outside linebacker and defensive end Keith Cooper, 6-4, 225; Class of 2021 two-way lineman Canon Boone, 6-4, 260; and Class of 2022 four-star tight end Donovan Green, 6-4, 208.

Green caught 34 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. He has a very long list of offers at this time. He has offers from Oklahoma, LSU, William & Mary, Illinois State, Texas, Georgia, Baylor, TCU, Alabama, Illinois, Texas Tech, Arizona State, SMU, Ole Miss, Washington, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Houston, Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech and North Texas.

Boone’s father played on the defensive line at Louisiana Tech. Boone holds offers from New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas State, UNLV, Colorado, Houston Baptist, Penn, Rice, Houston, Nevada, Virginia Tech, Dartmouth and UTSA. He was at Arkansas on June 16 last summer.

Cooper also has a long list of offers. He has Arizona, Houston Baptist, Nevada, Louisiana, Air Force, Vanderbilt, UTSA, Boston College, Minnesota, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, SMU, North Texas, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Tulsa, TCU and Illinois.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Hogs jump in on some of the others in addition to Williams.

