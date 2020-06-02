Diamond Hogs Kick Off Perfect Timing Summer League

Baseball is back in Northwest Arkansas.
A number of current Arkansas Razorbacks were out at Tyson Sports Complex in Springdale on Monday evening for the start of the Perfect Timing Baseball League.
Fans got the chance to see Matt Goodheart, Christian Franklin, Robert Moore, Jacob Nesbit, Braydon Webb, Kevin Kopps, Caden Monke, Jacob Burton, Will McEntire and Payton Pallette.
The league is currently scheduled to play a five-week season in which teams play five games per week. All games are scheduled for 5:30PM and 7:30PM.