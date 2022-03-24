The first conference road trip of the year sends the Razorbacks to CoMo.

No. 3 Arkansas (16-3, 3-0 SEC) travels north to visit SEC East foe Missouri (12-5, 0-3 SEC) for a three-game series this weekend at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo. First pitch in the opener between the Hogs and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, on SEC Network+.

Game two gets underway at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, on SEC Network, the Hogs’ first nationally televised ballgame of the year. The series between Arkansas and Mizzou concludes with a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday, March 27, on SEC Network+.

The Razorbacks, winners of 11 straight games as well as 11 consecutive SEC weekend series, are 3-0 in SEC play for the fourth time in the last five seasons. With a win in Friday night’s series opener, Arkansas would start 4-0 in the SEC portion of its schedule for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Schedule

6 p.m. Friday, March 25

at Mizzou – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

2 p.m. Saturday, March 26

at Mizzou – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday, March 27

at Mizzou – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

Friday and Sunday’s games will stream on SEC Network+ with Nate Gatter (play-by-play) and Kirsten Mack (analyst) on the call. Saturday’s contest, meanwhile, will broadcast on SEC Network with Matt Schick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call from an off-site location. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The series can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM with Phil Elson on the call all weekend long. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Matchups

Game 1

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (3-1, 3.07 ERA) vs. Missouri RHP Spencer Miles (2-1, 5.19 ERA

Game 2

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (4-1, 3.08 ERA) vs. Missouri TBA

Game 3

Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (3-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Missouri RHP Austin Marozas (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Series History

Since 1960, Arkansas owns a 21-14 record in meetings against Missouri. That includes a 9-6 mark in games played in Columbia. The Hogs and Tigers will meet for only the fifth time since Mizzou joined the SEC ahead of the 2013 season.

The Razorbacks have has won three of the last four series, including sweeps in Columbia during the 2014 season and in Fayetteville during the 2019 campaign. Overall, Arkansas is 9-3 in SEC regular-season contests against Missouri.

Leading Off