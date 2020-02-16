Diamond Hogs Complete Sweep Over EIU

The 7th ranked Razorbacks opened their new season in impressive fashion, completing a three-game sweep of Eastern Illinois with a 12-3 win on Sunday. The Hogs got great starting pitching in games one and two with plenty of offense in all three games.

Heston Kjerstad continued a torrid start to 2020, hitting his third and fourth home runs of the young season while playing outstanding defense in left field.

Freshman Blake Adams got the Sunday start. He gave up six hits and two runs in three innings. Cole Ramage came on in relief of Adams and held Panthers scoreless in the 4th and 5th. Ramage got the win. Sophomore lefty Caden Monke took the mound in the 6th and gave up a run. Jacob Burton replaced Monke in the 8th and Elijah Trest closed it out.

Braydon Webb and Christian Franklin reached on walks in the bottom of the 1st. Matt Goodheart singled in Webb and the Hogs were on the scoreboard. Arkansas lead 2-0 after one. The visitors closed the gap to 2-1 in the 2nd but the Razorbacks broke the game open with a five-run 2nd behind Kjerstad’s three-run homer, his third of the season. Kjerstad added a lead off homer in the 6th as the score went to 8-2.

It was 10-2 when Monke was touched for a run on a sacrifice to right but it could have been much worse. Kjerstad made two nice catches at the wall to limit the damage.

In the bottom of the 6th Kjerstad struck again, driving in two more runs with a shot off the wall in center field as the lead jumped to 12-3.

Burton got out of trouble in the 8th with two-out strikeout with pair of runners on base. Trest set the visitors down in order in the 9th to complete the 12-3 win.