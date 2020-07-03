DeWitt 2023 Offensive Lineman Will Moss One to Watch This Fall, Showed Skills at Monster Camp

MAUMELLE — DeWitt High School Class of 2023 offensive lineman Will Moss was among the youngest standouts on Saturday at the Monster Camp in Maumelle.

Moss, 6-2 1/2, 293, will be entering his sophomore season at DeWitt this fall. Despite being among the youngest linemen at the camp he turned in a very good performance.

“I think I did well,” Moss said. “I felt good. I felt I was moving better than usual.”

Working with Dewitts @willmoss5703 on his kick slide back into a post/power step when a outside tech crosses your face. Will has great footwork and is a super strong kid. He started varsity as a 9th grader. @ArElite100 @EarlGill10 @BigD_DaveDyson pic.twitter.com/FjSNnS7ONN — TrenchMob Training (@TrenchmobT) June 29, 2020

The Monster Camp was the first of its kind in Arkansas this summer due to the COVID-19 shutdown that closed schools early. Moss was pleased to get out there and compete while learning fundamentals.

“Yes sir it felt amazing,” Moss said.

Moss talked about what is strengths are and also where he needs to improve the most.

“I think me being aggressive helps,” Moss said. “I’m more technical than others on the O-line. I can improve on my punch in my hands. There’s a lot of things I need to work on.”

DeWitt went 7-5 in 2019 under head coach Mark Courtney. Moss’ older brother Logan Moss will be a talented senior linebacker for the Dragons and junior tight end Dax Courtney is getting offers from all over the country including the University of Arkansas. How good can the team be in 2020?

“We can have a better team than we had last year I think,” Moss said. “We got some new coaches and we’ve got some good players. Coach Courtney is a great coach. We don’t have many seniors, but the seniors we do have are seniors.”

For Moss, it was an easy answer when asked about his favorite college and what an offer to that school would mean?

“Arkansas,” Moss said. “I’ve been watching them since I was a little boy. An offer would be like a dream come true. As a little boy I always imagined playing for the Razorbacks.”

Click here for his highlights.