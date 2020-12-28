De’Vion Warren To Return For 2021 Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Wide receiver De’Vion Warren had a breakout season in 2020 before injuring his knee, but as it turns out he will be with the Hogs one more year.

Warren announced on Twitter Monday he is returning for the 2021 season. In seven games this fall, Warren caught 15 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed four times for 35 yards, was 0-1 passing and returned six kickoffs for 120 yards.

Prior to this season, Warren’s main contribution at Arkansas was at kick returner where he was considered among the best in the SEC. In 30 games prior to this season, Warren had caught eight passes for 38 yards and one touchdown. He rushed seven times for 58 yards. He returned 59 kickoffs for average of 25.3 yards including one for a 100-yard touchdown.

Warren is from Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish High School. He joins linebacker Grant Morgan, offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary in returning. Arkansas is expected to have at least two more announce this week they returning.