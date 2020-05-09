Desi Sills Gives Inside Look into Razorbacks Program under Musselman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Hogs’ SEC tournament aspirations never got the chance to see the light of day. But a shining example of what Arkansas fans have to be excited about next season is guard Desi Sills.

Sills played in all 32 games, starting 24. Despite shooting 32.9% from 3-pt for the season, the sophomore shot a team-best 45.6% (31-of-68) from “3” over the last 14 games.

Nick Walters recaps the Razorbacks guard’s conversation with KAIT earlier this week, including a glance into what life with Musselman in practice, and in Fayetteville, is like.

