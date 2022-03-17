FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have completed three spring practices and it appears several younger players on defense are ready to help.

The Razorbacks signed 20 freshmen in the Class of 2022 with 16 of them enrolling at midterm. They are involved in spring practice now except for a few who were injured during senior year of high school and are still rehabbing those injuries.

“I think that’s the beauty of how we practice,” Pittman said. “If you are a freshman you are going to get an opportunity. Especially in the spring to play for us. We are going to find out what you can do. Like the two tackles (E’Marion Harris and Andrew Chamblee). I think they’ve done a nice job for us on offense. I’ve been impressed with (running back Rashod) Dubinion. I think he’s a good football player and I think he can turn into an excellent football player. (Tight end) Tyrus Washington is coming on each and every day.

“On the D-line a guy who hasn’t played a lot, (redshirt freshman) Cam Ball is playing some good ball over there. You talk about the young guys in the secondary … Jaylen Lewis has looked good. And certainly Jordan Crook (at linebacker) is one who has really stood out on defense. He made some plays today as well and you have a pool of guys that we certainly believe are going to help us tremendously on defense. That’s needs we felt we needed to go find and I can honestly tell you we didn’t sign a dud. We signed a guy that’s going to compete for a starting job if not start. I think if you’ve been to practice I’m sure you would agree with me.”

While it has just been three practices, Pittman did mention some players on defense who have flashed so far.

“I think we’ve gotten much better on the D-line with intensity, hand placement,” Pittman said. “Linebackers, you have Bumper (Pool) there, but I think we found something with Drew Sanders and Pooh Paul. I love Jordan Crook. I think he’s going to be a player for us. Secondary wise, I think our kids have really taken to Coach (Dominique) Bowman. Guys like Keuan Parker we haven’t said a whole lot. Jayden Johnson now is playing faster because he knows exactly what he’s doing. Dwight McGlothern is long and talented. But I think we’ve got better leadership. Obviously, you probably can tell it too at practice, there’s an air out there, that if we’ll work that we have an opportunity to have a pretty good ball club.”

When recruiting transfers this season Pittman said the Hogs also looked at some who can give them more than one year for the most part.

“When we went to get guys — because last year we went and got the three defensive linemen and lost all of them – we looked at “can we get guys that maybe come back for the next year or the next year,” Pittman said. “(I’m) talking about Drew Sanders and Dwight McGlothern. Jadon Haselwood is probably the one who is one-and-done. I think there is a lot of improvement there. I think what happens is instead of being a part of your team, they have an opportunity to be leaders of the team in that second year. We’re certainly hoping that’s what happens.”

Defensive lineman Landon Jackson from LSU is still rehabbing an injury he suffered at LSU, but he’s just a sophomore and another one who has multiple years left. The other LSU transfer McGlothern is making his mark at cornerback very early in the spring drills. Pittman has been impressed with him other than some extra talking on the field.

“I think he’s a really good corner, I really do,” Pittman said. “He’s got to understand the roles on the team. His mouth runneth over. If you don’t see him at practice, it’s because I told him that we don’t do that here. If you’re going to talk, talk to yourself or in the locker room. But that’s just a habit. He’ll break it. He’s a wonderful kid, and he can cover now. He’s long, and we’ll get that part out of him. He certainly is a good man-to-man cover guy, and that’s why we went and got him.”

Jalen Catalon returned at safety and is one of the leaders of the defense along with Pool. Some of the ones playing at safety and nickel with Catalon are Johnson, a sophomore, junior Myles Slusher and senior Georgia transfer Latavious Brini. Johnson has been playing safety and Slusher nickel some in practice which is a reversal of their roles from 2021.

“Yeah, and they rotate a little bit,” Pittman said of Johnson and Slusher. “I think it’ll be a little bit the same way with Brini. We’re playing him at more of a safety, and he played some nickel at Georgia. When we recruited him, he wanted to play multiple to help him get drafted and help the team. So, there will be a point in time where we move him back up there and put Slush back at safety some and things of that nature. Yeah, it’s just kind of a rotation right now that we’re trying to figure out the best place for the team for where these guys are playing.”

Johnson delivered the biggest hit on Wednesday when he met running back Raheim Sanders on a run up the middle and flattened him. The lick knocked Sanders out of the remainder of practice.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Pittman said. “I mean, he did not return. Obviously, he got dizzy. But, it was a good thud. It wasn’t anything cheap. Nothing there. Just thudded him up, front-to-front. I don’t know, I haven’t watched it yet, but he probably ducked his head a little bit, and he got a little bit of stars going. As soon as this is over, I’ll call down and see how he’s doing.”

Arkansas is now off due to spring break and will return Tuesday, March 29.