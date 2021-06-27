Defensive End Trey Fite Talks Arkansas Visit

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted Tatum (Texas) three-star defensive end Trey Fite for an official visit this weekend.

Fite, 6-5, 210, said he is down to Arkansas, Louisiana and San Diego State. He was one of eight recruits on the Arkansas campus for official visits. He liked how it went.

“It was great,” Fite said. “I got to see a lot of the campus, how beautiful it is. The academics. The athletic standpoint, both the coaches and players, know the academics come first and then it’s football on the field.”

You got your offer on June 11 from the Razorbacks. How did that come about?

“I had like a one-on-one workout,” Fite said. “I went there. Basically, an unofficial and then they offered me.”

What are your thoughts on Jermial Ashley and the coaches at Arkansas?

“I think they have a family environment,” Fite said. “They truly love their players and that’s what I’m looking for in a school.”

As a junior, Fite had 63 tackles, 44 solo, 14 for loss, six sacks, half dozen quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced one.

He talked about what his strengths are on the field.

“I’m pretty fast and have length to me. I can get to the quarterback pretty easy.”

In addition to Arkansas and his other two finalists, he had offers from Washington State, Kansas State, Houston, Marshall, Dartmouth, New Mexico, UTSA, Utah State, Wyoming and Lamar.