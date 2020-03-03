Defensive End Silas Barr Ready to Meet New Staff at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Pottsboro (Texas) Class of 2021 defensive end Silas Barr will be among the recruits at Arkansas this weekend.

Barr, 6-5, 240, attended a spring practice last year and also was in Fayetteville when Arkansas beat Colorado State this past fall. He talked about what he’s looking for this weekend while at the Junior Day.

“Just to meet the new coaching staff and see some familiar faces that I’ve met before,” Barr said. “Just get a feel for how everything is.”

He talked about how important it is to get the feel for the new coaches.

“It’s very important,” Barr said. “A completely new staff and completely new program. It’s nice to see what they are doing. I’m very excited to meet them.”

As a junior, Barr had 106 tackles, 54 solo, nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, three recovered fumbles and two safeties. He helped Pottsboro to a 15-1 record. They reached the Class 3A, Division I state championship game where they fell to Grandview 42-35. Barr talked about what he feels are his strengths and weaknesses on the field.

“I think I’m very good at stopping the run,” Barr said. “I can improve on my lateral speed and my foot speed as well.”

Barr and the Cardinals obviously had a great season to reach the state championship game. Barr was named the 5-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year. He was named the Barr talked about his individual performance in 2019.

“When your team makes the state championship I think we all had to do something big individually to make it that far,” Barr said. “I think I had my best season yet which was expected. There’s still room to improve, but I think it was a great start for next year.”

Barr is hoping the team can repeat that kind of success in 2020.

“I think we can get back to the state championship,” Barr said. “We lost some key guys, but we’re bringing back some key guys. We have some underclassmen that will fill some spots we’ve lost.”

Barr owns a 3.5 grade-point average and has scored a 24 on the ACT. He talked about the schools he’s looking at right now.

“The University of Arkansas has shown me a lot of interest and I’m interested in them as well,” Barr said. “University of Pennsylvania has shown me some interest and Rice has also shown interest.”

Barr likes that Arkansas is in the SEC and that is something that appeals to him.

“That’s a dream of mine to play in the SEC,” Barr said. “I think it’s really something unimaginable to do.”

6’5” | 235lbs

GPA: 3.5 | ACT 21https://t.co/4NvtXU1XOU



• All-State Defensive Lineman Mention

• District 5-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year



106 tackles (54 solo, 9 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 3 r’cvrd fumbles, 2 safeties — Silas Barr (@Silas_Barr00) January 14, 2020

Visitors this weekend:

Gentry Williams, DB, 6-0, 160, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla., 2022

Keuan Parker, DB, 5-10, 160, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla., 2021

Dalton Brown, OL, 6-5, 270, Nashville, 2021

Javon Nelson, DE, 6-3, 260, Murfreesboro Riverdale, Tenn., 2021

Mason Brotherton, TE, 6-4, 235, Mena, 2021

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-7, 320, Arnaudville Beau Chene, La., 2021

Hunter Smith, RB-DB, 6-0, 185, Joe T. Robinson, 2021

Michael Lunz, LB, 6-3, 230, Radcliff North Hardin, Ky., 2021

Brock Funk, K, 5-10, 160, Bryant, 2021

Kaleb Knox, DB, 6-1, 185, Bryant, 2021

Kyle Knox, DB, 6-1, 185, Bryant, 2021

Melvin Swindle, DL, 6-3, 303, Oklahoma City Heritage Hall, Okla., 2021

Torey Phillips, DL, 6-7, 265, Pleasant Grove, Texas, 2021

Silas Barr, DE, 6-5, 240, Pottsboro, Texas, 2021

DJ Arkansas, LB, 6-2, 200, Denton Ryan, Texas, 2021

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata Riverview, Texas, 2021

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City, Texas, 2021

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, LB, 6-1, 195, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep, Mo., 2021