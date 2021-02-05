Defensive End Julius Coates Enters Transfer Portal

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Julius Coates has entered the transfer portal.

He made the announcement on Friday on Twitter.

Coates is at the University of Arkansas this semester, but according to a source he hasn’t been working out with the team. Coates played in seven games this season. He registered 18 tackles, including 11 solo, three for loss, two sacks, a pair of quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Coates was a member of Sam Pittman’s first recruiting class at Arkansas. He enrolled a year ago in January. He signed with the Hogs out of East Mississippi Community College. He played his freshman season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

The 6-foot-6, 289-pound Coates was one of the key members of Arkansas’ defensive line in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Trending Stories