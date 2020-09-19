Defensive Back Simeon Blair Awarded a Scholarship by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore defensive back Simeon Blair has joined offensive lineman Luke Jones getting a scholarship.

Blair, 5-10, 204, is a redshirt sophomore from Pine Bluff. Blair played in 11 games last season collecting one tackle. Pittman talked about why he gave Blair the scholarship.

“Well, let’s talk about Simeon,” Pittman said. “I think he’s starting on four special teams for us. He also has a role on defense, but you know, he’s a guy that, to me, he’s a guy that you want on your football team. A guy that’s unselfish that works hard, and he’s going to help us on teams, so that’s a big deal for us. To me, if you start on all four teams, you’re a starter, so I think he’s earned that.”

Blair played quarterback and defensive back for Pine Bluff High School. He threw for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns on 102 completions. He helped the Zebras to the second round of the playoffs.